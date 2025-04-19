Support For Women Players: No Cut In ACB Funding

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Cricket Council (ICC) will not reduce funding to Afghanistan, says a media report.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) would continue to receive its funds, which would neither be slashed nor diverted to exiled women players.

Following its board meeting in Zimbabwe last weekend, the ICC unveiled a landmark initiative to support the displaced Afghan women cricketers.

The BBC, citing an ESPN Cricinfo report, said the global governing body would not cut or divert funds earmarked for the ACB.

It added the ACB would continue to receive about £13 million annually from the ICC, Afghan women would be supported through a separate funding mechanism.

The ICC fund for Afghanistan's women cricketers is supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As part of the ICC initiative, Afghan women will enjoy a high-performance programme offering“advanced coaching, world-class facilities and tailored mentorship.

