Bengal: ‘March To State Secretariat’ By School Job Losers On April 21 Called Off

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) The joint platform of both 'genuine' teaching and non-teaching staff losing school jobs following the recent order of the Supreme Court earlier this month has called off its proposed "march to state secretariat" agitation which was scheduled on April 21.

A letter has been forwarded both to Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police by the joint platform informing about the decision to call off the agitation, the joint platform leader Asish Khamrui told the media on Saturday.

It has been learned that the decision to call off the agitation program was taken following a meeting with the office bearers of the joint platform with the top officials of both Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police.

According to Khamrui, in the wake of certain disturbing events in West Bengal (Murshidabad) violence recently, the officials of Kolkata Police and Howrah Police requested the joint platform to call off the scheduled programme on April 21.

“The cops have assured us that they will convey our demands Chief Secretary Manoj Pant about our demands in the matter. So considering the overall situation, we have decided to call off our scheduled 'march to state secretariat' on Monday,” Khamrui.

The state secretariat Nabanna is located at Mandirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district and the security of the state secretariat is entrusted with both Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police.

However, in the letter sent to the police, a copy of which is available with IANS, the joint platform has made it clear the scheduled agitation programme has been called off“temporarily”. In the letter, the joint platform has also urged for an immediate meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter.

“Following extensive discussions with departmental officials, and in view of the assurances provided for a constructive and timely resolution to our demands, we have decided to temporarily withdraw the proposed programme. We remain hopeful that we will be given an opportunity to meet the Honorable Chief Minister soon so that our grievances may be heard and appropriate steps may be taken toward a comprehensive and lasting solution," the letter read.