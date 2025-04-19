Siddharth Nigam On 'Hai Junoon': 'I've Questioned Myself, But Never Stopped Believing'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Nigam is all set to make a powerful comeback with his much-anticipated web series "Hai Junoon".

The teaser of the show dropped recently, and fans flooded social media with excitement and admiration.

Opening up for the first time since the teaser release, Siddharth shared an emotional note expressing his heartfelt gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

“From the heart - I'm overwhelmed by the love on the teaser. It's hard to explain what I'm feeling... a mix of joy, emotion, and a quiet 'finally.' I know I've been a little distant, but I wasn't gone - I was manifesting this moment,” Siddharth shared.

Siddharth revealed he's been through moments of doubt, but never gave up on the dream.

“I've faced rejections, questioned myself, but never stopped believing. From TV blockbusters to now stepping into a big web series - this isn't just my win, it's ours. This is just the beginning,” he wrote.

Siddharth's fans have stood by him throughout - whether it was his breakout performance in "Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat", his stint in "Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga", or his foray into films.“Thank you for believing in that hopeful kid... I'm here now, and I'm not stopping. Let's make history together,” he signed off.

Siddharth will be seen sharing the screen with Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Jacqueline Fernandez in "Hai Junoon".

Going by the press release shared by the makers,“The series dives into the world of music and dance, where raw passion meets elite talent. Against the backdrop of one of India's most prestigious college music clubs, the story unfolds as students push the limits of their creativity to prove that success is not just about talent-it's about the fire within.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the primary cast of the drama also includes Sumedh Mudgalkar, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja.