US Vice President, Italian Premier Meet to Discuss Relations
(MENAFN) United States Vice President JD Vance convened with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday to deliberate on mutual cooperation and potential peace negotiations concerning Ukraine, as per regional news outlets.
"I am honored to welcome the Vice President of the United States JD Vance, whom I have not seen for a long time, to Palazzo Chigi,” Meloni remarked in Rome, shortly after returning from her Thursday engagement at the White House, based on a news agency.
Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini – who also hold positions as deputy prime ministers – are anticipated to join a formal luncheon following the private discussion between Meloni and Vance.
“This visit is another great opportunity to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. There were many topics we discussed yesterday, and many we will also discuss today," Meloni stated.
Vance mentioned that Friday's discussions would revolve around shared interests, trade talks with the European Union, and prospects for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"Italy and the United States are certainly determined to strengthen their cooperation. We believe that Italy can be an extremely important partner in Europe and the Mediterranean for the United States of America," Meloni emphasized once again.
