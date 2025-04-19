403
Marine Le Pen Gets Dismissed from Council Role
(MENAFN) Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Rally (RN), was officially ousted from her role as a councilor in the northern Pas-de-Calais region on Friday, due to a recent conviction for financial misconduct.
Based on the media, the formal decree removing her from office was delivered earlier in the week, shortly after officials received the final court decision.
The move stems from her March 31 sentencing, which included a five-year ban from holding public office, a four-year prison term—half of which is to be served under electronic surveillance—and a penalty of EURO100,000 (approximately USD106,500).
Though Le Pen has lost her post, she still holds the legal option to appeal the prefect’s ruling in an administrative court.
Doing so would pause the enforcement of the decree until a final judgment is made, in accordance with French election law.
Nevertheless, the Lille administrative court has confirmed that it has "not registered any request from Marine Le Pen to date."
Her attorney has not yet provided a statement in response to inquiries.
The Paris Criminal Court found that Le Pen orchestrated a plan that "misused European Parliament funds" by using them to compensate RN party employees between 2004 and 2016.
