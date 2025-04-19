Gurugram: Haryana Minister Lays Foundation For Various Development Work

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 19 (IANS) Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that to ensure better infrastructure facilities for citizens, all development works proposed by the public within the framework of government norms will be given priority and implemented on the ground.

He emphasised that the all-round development of Gurugram remains a key priority for the state government.

Rao Narbir Singh said this while addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for various development works in village Mohammadpur, under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), on Saturday.

Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra and Joint Commissioner Akhilesh Yadav were also present on this occasion.

The Cabinet Minister expressed gratitude to the people for electing him in the Assembly elections and assured them that he will always strive to uphold the trust and confidence with which they have sent him to Chandigarh as their representative.

While addressing the gathering, Rao Narbir Singh highlighted various government schemes and said that the present government is highly sensitive and fully committed to the holistic development of the state.

He emphasised his continuous efforts to make Gurugram a clean, beautiful, and pollution-free city, and urged the public to actively participate in these initiatives.

"Development schemes are being implemented at the ground level across Gurugram, and to ensure that these projects are completed with quality and in line with public convenience, your cooperation and vigilance are essential,” he said.

The minister further appealed to the residents to regularly monitor development works in their respective areas and to report any irregularities directly to his office without delay.

Rao Narbir Singh stated that work is going on in full swing across all departments in the district and its positive outcomes will become evident in the near future.

He emphasised the government's commitment to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people and ensuring that the benefits of various schemes reach the last person in the queue.

The minister further said that the construction of a community centre in village Mohammadpur will soon be completed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and land for the project has already been identified.

On this occasion, the Environment Minister also appealed to the public to contribute towards making Gurugram a polythene-free city. He said that since Gurugram is a prominent district in the National Capital Region (NCR), any positive and meaningful initiative taken here can inspire other districts to follow suit.