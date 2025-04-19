403
Norovirus Infects 140 People at Hokkaido Hot Spring Resort
(MENAFN) Local media reported on Saturday that a norovirus outbreak has impacted 140 individuals at Hotel Daiheigen, a hot spring resort located in Japan's Hokkaido region. Asahi Shimbun indicated that the outbreak was linked to food that was prepared and served at the hotel from April 8 to April 12.
From April 8 to 11, 627 guests stayed at or attended banquets at the hotel. By April 19, 140 of them had reported symptoms such as diarrhea. Testing revealed norovirus in five hotel kitchen staff members and several affected guests.
This incident is Hokkaido's first major food poisoning outbreak since 2019, involving more than 100 people.
