Fatal Crash in Southern Egypt Claims Eight Lives, Injures 25
(MENAFN) At least eight individuals lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries on Saturday due to a traffic incident in Minya province, located in southern Egypt, as reported by the provincial media office.
A lorry crashed into a pickup truck that was transporting workers and children along the desert road close to Tuna El-Gebel village. The statement called on residents to opt for safer modes of transportation, highlighting that pickup trucks are designed for cargo rather than passengers.
In recent months, Minya province has been addressing transportation challenges by prohibiting the use of pickup trucks for passenger transport on city streets and highways, while also granting licenses for microbuses to enhance safety.
