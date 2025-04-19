403
Fire Erupts in Osaka Housing Complex, Causalities reported
(MENAFN) On Saturday around noon, a fire erupted in a 14-story apartment complex in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, resulting in 35 individuals being hospitalized, with one person reported in critical condition, as per local media sources.
The blaze ignited on the fourth floor and rapidly advanced to the upper levels, according to reports. Emergency responders deployed 38 fire trucks and successfully contained the fire after approximately four hours.
Residents were evacuated to a nearby parking area, and officials are confident that no one remained trapped inside the building. Investigations into the fire's cause are currently underway.
