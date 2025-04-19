403
Three Die in Nebraska Small Plane Crash
(MENAFN) Three people tragically lost their lives in a small plane crash in the Midwestern region of Nebraska, with officials confirming that all bodies were retrieved by Friday evening.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that the aircraft went down over the Platte River, just south of Fremont, on Friday night, as reported by various media outlets.
Authorities have stated that "the three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased," and they plan to disclose their identities once their families have been informed.
The sheriff's office indicated that the plane was flying along the Platte River at the time of the incident.
An investigation is currently being conducted by both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), although the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Local officials are urging the public to avoid the area to facilitate a thorough investigation.
