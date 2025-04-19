Women’S CWCQ 2025: Pak Remain Unbeaten, WI Fall Short As Ban Qualify In Dramatic Fashion

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, April 19 (IANS) The final day of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 witnessed high drama and emotional swings, with Pakistan completing a flawless campaign and Bangladesh sneaking into the World Cup after West Indies fell heartbreakingly short in their final game.

Pakistan began the day with a commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, maintaining their unbeaten run. After electing to bat first, Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling. Reduced to 21/3 early on, they found brief stability through Mst Ritu Moni (48) and Fahima Khatun (44 not out), who helped post a fighting 178/9. Sadia Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers with 3-28.

Chasing 179, Pakistan overcame the early loss of Shawaal Zulfiqar thanks to a composed 80-run stand between Muneeba Ali (69) and Sidra Amin (37). Alia Riaz's unbeaten 52 sealed the win with 23 balls to spare, capping a perfect group-stage run for the hosts.

Despite the loss, Bangladesh's hopes remained alive, hinging on the outcome of the West Indies' match against Thailand. For the Caribbean side, the task was steep: chase down 167 in 10.1 overs to snatch qualification. They could extend the chase to 11 overs if they level the scores at 166 and then seal the win with a six.

West Indies came out firing, with Hayley Matthews setting the tone in breathtaking style. Her 70 off just 29 balls kept their hopes alive, with Chinelle Henry (48 off 17) further stoking the flames. But the required rate proved just too much.

Needing a four and a six in the final two balls, Stafanie Taylor launched a six - but it wasn't enough. West Indies finished their chase just short of the target needed to surpass Bangladesh on Net Run Rate, despite winning the match. In a cruel twist of fate, the West Indies' heroic batting display ended in heartbreak, while Bangladesh celebrated qualification despite their earlier defeat.

Bangladesh will join Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and England and will host India at the tournament later this year. It will be their second time participating in the tournament's history.