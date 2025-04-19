Europe’s industrial leaders, particularly in Germany’s chemical sector, are pushing for the restoration of Russian natural gas imports, Reuters reported on Monday. Executives say skyrocketing energy costs are crippling production and threatening jobs, and only a return to affordable Russian gas can stabilize the situation.Germany’s chemical and pharmaceutical industries, the country's third-largest industrial sector with €225.5 billion in revenue last year, are especially hard hit. Christof Guenther, managing director of InfraLeuna—a major chemical production hub—called the situation a “severe crisis,” adding that many in the industry privately agree that Russian gas is essential despite political sensitivities.“It's a taboo topic,” Guenther said. “We need to go back to Russian gas.”Prior to 2022, Russia supplied up to 60% of Germany’s gas needs. The EU’s plan to phase out Russian energy by 2027, in response to the Ukraine conflict, included switching to more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. and Qatar. But stalled negotiations with Qatar and deteriorating EU-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump have raised doubts about LNG reliability.French energy giants Engie and Total have echoed calls for renewed Russian gas flows. Engie executive Didier Holleaux suggested Europe could return to importing 60–70 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas annually, down from the 150 bcm imported before the war. Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné agreed, predicting a possible rebound to 70 bcm if peace is achieved.Klaus Paur of Leuna-Harze, a petrochemical firm in Leuna Park, emphasized the urgent need for inexpensive energy, regardless of its origin. “We need Russian gas, we need cheap energy,” he told Reuters.While Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged in 2022, one string of Nord Stream 2 remains operational. Russian gas still reaches parts of Europe via the TurkStream pipeline through Turkey and the Balkans. However, a key transit route through Ukraine was shut down after Kiev refused to extend its agreement and destroyed a border gas metering station earlier this year.The Kremlin has stated it remains open to supplying gas to the EU if buyers are willing, reaffirming its position as a reliable energy provider.

MENAFN19042025000045015687ID1109448349