Jacob Elordi Says He Was Offered ‘Wuthering Heights’ Role On Text

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi, who is known for 'Euphoria', has revealed that he was planning to go on a break from acting before he was offered 'Wuthering Heights'.

The 27-year-old actor revealed he was planning a career break after a busy few years but when his 'Saltburn' director Emerald Fennell texted him about the opportunity to play Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, he couldn't say no, reports 'Female First UK'.

Jacob told IndieWire, "I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can't run from that text”.

And, Jacob loved working with 'Barbie' star Margot, saying, "She's incredible in the film, she's a livewire. I'm so, so excited for people to see it. She's a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much (sic)”.

As per 'Female First UK', the cast also includes Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, and Jacob's 'Saltburn' co-star Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton Margot will produce through her LuckyChap production company, marking the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap after 'Saltburn' and 'Promising Young Woman'.

'Wuthering Heights' is due to drop in February 2026, and Emerald Fennell told fans last year that an adaptation of the classic novel would be her third feature film.

She wrote on social media, "Be with me always - take any form - drive me mad", which is a line from the novel. Actor Barry Keoghan, who also starred opposite Jacob Elordi in 'Saltburn', previously admitted he would be interested in a part in the movie.

He told Variety, "Anything that Emerald puts her hands on, I'm there. She's incredible”.

Speaking about Emerald's work, Margot previously said, "Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She's so masterful at tone and plot. She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you're complicit in the story”.