White House substitutes Obama portrait with defiant Trump
(MENAFN) The White House has installed a striking new painting of President Donald Trump in the Grand Foyer of the East Wing, replacing the official portrait of former President Barack Obama.
The artwork, inspired by a dramatic moment during Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, shows him with blood on his face and his fist raised in defiance—capturing the aftermath of an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The American flag is seen in the background as Secret Service agents rush to shield him. The image has since become emblematic of Trump’s campaign message to “fight, fight, fight.”
The Trump administration shared a short video of the painting on its official X (formerly Twitter) account Friday, captioning it, “Some new artwork at the White House.”
The painting is based on a photograph taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills and was created by artist Marc Lipp. It was donated by school safety advocate Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was a victim of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
While some commentators pointed out that the Grand Foyer traditionally features portraits of recent presidents, Trump's new artwork doesn’t violate any protocol since he is a former president himself.
Obama’s portrait has not been removed entirely—it now hangs in the Entrance Hall on the State Floor of the White House, overlooking a historic Steinway piano once played by Franklin D. Roosevelt. That spot was previously home to George W. Bush’s portrait, which has reportedly been relocated to a nearby staircase.
