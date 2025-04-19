403
Trump elongates Russia sanctions for another year
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has extended US sanctions against Russia for another year, citing ongoing threats to national security. The sanctions, originally imposed over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and later expanded due to alleged interference in US elections and the war in Ukraine, will remain in place until at least April 2026.
The extension, officially dated April 10, 2025, was published in the Federal Register under the title “Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.” It builds on Executive Order 14024, introduced by former President Joe Biden in 2021, which labeled Russia’s actions as an “extraordinary threat” to US national security, foreign policy, and economic stability.
According to the order, Russia’s “harmful” conduct includes efforts to disrupt democratic elections, undermine global security, and disregard international law—particularly regarding the territorial sovereignty of other states.
Despite some recent diplomatic signals, including a proposed halt on strikes against energy infrastructure that both Moscow and Kiev initially supported, Trump emphasized that tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high. He has also warned that Russia could face additional sanctions if it is found responsible for any breakdown in the ongoing ceasefire talks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying that Russia remains committed to dialogue with the US and is still open to a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict. While Russia has accused Ukraine of violating parts of the current ceasefire, Moscow has reaffirmed its intent to maintain the partial truce to foster relations with Washington.
Despite some recent diplomatic signals, including a proposed halt on strikes against energy infrastructure that both Moscow and Kiev initially supported, Trump emphasized that tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high. He has also warned that Russia could face additional sanctions if it is found responsible for any breakdown in the ongoing ceasefire talks.
