Meloni And Vance Discuss Efforts For Just Peace In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who was visiting Rome on Friday, agreed during talks on the need to intensify efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by ANSA , as cited by Ukrinform.

"The meeting offered the opportunity to explore trade issues and the main dossiers of current international politics, starting with efforts for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the Italian government said in a statement.

Following their discussions, Meloni and Vance attended a working lunch alongside Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"The meeting made it possible to underline the excellent relations that bind, also at a cultural level, Italy and the United States and, at the same time, the common determination to strengthen cooperation in the sectors of security, economic growth and technological development, as outlined in the joint declaration adopted during the recent meeting in Washington between President Meloni and US President Donald J.Trump,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Rome, where he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Vance said that the United States remains optimistic about the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine.

His statement came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was ready to walk away from talks due to a lack of progress.

Photo credit: ANSA