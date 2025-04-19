Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Seizes Record-Breaking Narcotics So Far In April

2025-04-19 10:04:45
Xinhua

Colombo: Record-breaking narcotics have been seized so far in April in Sri Lanka, with authorities confiscating over one ton of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) said.

According to the PNB, 325.4 kg of heroin and 778.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine have been seized by Thursday. Over 3,000 suspects have been arrested.

In addition, the police seized 25.5 kg of hashish and 553 kg of Kerala cannabis.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division said recently that a nationwide special operation has been launched to apprehend drug traffickers.

The Sri Lankan government has said that the eradication of drugs is a priority.

