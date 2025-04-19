Maldives Eyes Medical Tourism To Expand Economic Footprint

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: The Maldives is moving to expand its economic footprint by entering the medical tourism sector, which is poised for strategic growth, the Maldives' state media PSM News reported on Saturday.

The government is actively evaluating proposals from foreign investors seeking to establish specialized hospitals catering to international patients, the report quoted Minister of Health Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim as saying.

He said the initiative is part of a broader effort to diversify the country's tourism portfolio.

By capitalizing on the Maldives' reputation for high-end travel and hospitality, the government aims to position the nation as a premier destination where medical expertise and luxury converge, the minister said.

Proposals under review outline various approaches to medical tourism infrastructure. Some investors envision a comprehensive framework that integrates treatment facilities with educational institutions dedicated to training healthcare professionals, he said.

Others propose incorporating medical establishments within existing resort properties, combining healthcare and leisure in a setting designed to attract travelers seeking both convalescence and exclusivity, he said.

Tourism is the Maldives' main source of foreign revenue. The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry has revealed that the tourism sector earned 5.6 billion U.S. dollars for the country in 2024, according to local media.