Virgil Van Dijk Extends Contract with Liverpool Until 2027

2025-04-19 09:42:51
(MENAFN) Dutch center-back Virgil Van Dijk has prolonged his deal with Liverpool until the year 2027, as revealed by the Premier League club via its official online platform.

At 33 years old, Van Dijk expressed: "I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.”

He continued, "It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy."

The seasoned player has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s triumphs, contributing to multiple championship wins such as the 2018-19 Champions League, 2019-20 UEFA Super Cup, 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2019-20 English Premier League, and the 2022 FA Cup.

