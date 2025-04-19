403
Jordan King, Egyptian Pres. Discuss Ending Gaza War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 19 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi discussed on Saturday ways to end the war in the Gaza Strip, bringing in humanitarian aid, and delivering comprehensive peace to the Middle East region.
The Royal Jordanian Diwan said in a statement that during their phone conversation, the two top officials also touched on the violations against the Palestinians in the West Bank and desecration of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
King Abdullah and President Al-Sisi affirmed the importance of reaching a settlement in the Gaza Strip and reconstructing the region after the devastating Israeli occupation aggression. (end)
amn
