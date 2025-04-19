Minor Girl Injured In Jackal Attack In J & K's Poonch

Officials said that a girl aged 5, was injured after a Jackal attacked her on face at Sawjian, reported news agency GNS.

Family members and locals quickly rushed to her rescue, she was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. She has been identified as Abroo (5) daughter of Mohd Sakinder resident of Gagrian.

A doctor at PHC Sawjian said that the minor girl received few stitches on her face in wild animal and has been discharged.

More details awaited.

