Kuwait Moi Carries Out Security Campaigns In Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Salmiya
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- Under the direct supervision of Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, the Ministry of Interior carried out two security campaigns in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Salmiya areas.
In a press statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior said that the first security campaign targeted violating commercial establishments located within residential buildings in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area.
The campaign was carried out by the Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation and several relevant government agencies, to address serious violations that threaten the safety and security of residents.
Over the course of five days, 40 violating properties were observed and 89 violations were issued for unlicensed commercial activities, the ministry added.
The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 147 individuals, who were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.
The electricity was also cut off at unlicensed sites, and seizure reports and official warnings were issued in coordination with the participating authorities.
The second security and traffic campaign was carried out in Salmiya on Friday, resulted in the issue of 2,841 various traffic violations, the arrest of 15 violators of the residency and labor laws, 5 absconders, and 17 wanted individuals.
The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 3 individuals without identification proof, the seizure of 9 vehicles and motorcycles wanted by the judiciary, the confiscation of 3 motorcycles for traffic violations, and the arrest of two individuals, one of whom was in possession of alcoholic beverages and the other wanted for criminal execution.
The Ministry affirmed that its campaigns are continuing in all areas of the country to apprehend violators and enforce the rule of law, calling on everyone to cooperate with security personnel and report any illegal behavior by calling the emergency number (112). (end)
