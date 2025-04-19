Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Announce The Thrive In 2025 Virtual Live Event To Teach Everyday People How To Succeed In The Knowledge Economy

Discover how to turn your experience into income at the Thrive In 2025 Event , featuring Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and a lineup of world-renowned experts.

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional industries shift and emerging technologies reshape the workforce, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, co-founders of Mastermind.com , have announced the first-ever Thrive In 2025 Virtual Live Event , a free, 3-day experience streaming worldwide from May 15–17, 2025 . The event offers a clear roadmap for entering the booming knowledge economy-a growing movement where individuals build businesses around what they already know.



Geared toward professionals in transition, success seekers looking for more, and aspiring entrepreneurs ready to explore a new path, the Thrive In 2025 Event delivers real-world strategies to create a business or side income using existing skills, experience, or passions.



Joining Robbins and Graziosi are some of today's most trusted and influential voices, including Jay Shetty , Radhi Devlukia , Lisa Nichols , Gary Brecka , and Jillian Turecki , along with a special surprise appearance by an Academy Award-winning actor whose story of reinvention has captured hearts worldwide.



“People think they need credentials or connections to succeed in business,” said Graziosi.“But the truth is, in today's world, the most valuable asset you have is your life experience-when you know how to use it.”



Each day of Thrive In 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET and run approximately 2–3 hours. Through daily sessions, attendees will learn how to extract their unique value, design a product or service around it, and reach the right audience with today's most powerful digital tools.



Topics covered will include:



How to turn life experience, knowledge, or passion into a business

The blueprint to launch a scalable offer in the knowledge economy

How to market with authenticity and attract the right people

How to simplify growth using AI and automation tools Why this industry is recession-resistant, time-flexible, and purpose-driven

With the global demand for personalized education, online learning, and expert-led communities exploding, the Thrive In 2025 event arrives at a pivotal time. Robbins and Graziosi-co-founders of already helped hundreds of thousands of people enter the knowledge industry. This year's event represents their boldest and most inclusive initiative yet.



About Tony Robbins:

Tony Robbins is an eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades, Robbins has helped over 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes, and entertainers. Robbins is also the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $7 billion.

