Kuwait Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Praises Medical Service Authority's Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised the efforts of the Medical Service Authority members and the qualitative leap achieved by the authority.
In a press statement on Saturday, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said that the Air Vice Marshal made an inspection visit to the authority, during which he was briefed on its most prominent achievements and development projects.
The Deputy Chief of Staff also conducted a field tour of several medical departments at Jaber Al-Ahmad Armed Forces Hospital, visited medical equipment warehouses, and discussed mechanisms for supporting and updating medical inventory and ensuring the sustainability of technical readiness across the authority's various facilities.
He praised the role of Jaber Al-Ahmad Armad Forces Hospital in providing the best services and medical care, pointing to its pivotal role in providing medical support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He called for maintaining their excellence and constantly striving to improve the healthcare system and provide the best possible care for patients.
The Deputy Chief of Staff was received by Head of the Medical Services Authority Major General Dr. Waleed Malallah and a number of the authority's officers. (end)
