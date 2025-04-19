President’S Rule Being Demanded From All Directions: Manoj Tiwari Backs Mithun Chakraborty's Bengal Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) In view of the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state. Echoing this sentiment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari strongly condemned the situation and stated that it is being demanded from all directions.

Speaking to IANS Tiwari said,“It is absolutely true that horrific violence is being inflicted on the Hindu community in West Bengal. Women are facing atrocities on a large scale, and the state government is busy shielding the criminals. As a result, there are growing demands for President's Rule from across the state.”

"The West Bengal government is trying to protect criminals, which is condemnable," he added.

In a separate incident in Delhi's Mustafabad area, tragedy struck when a four-storey building collapsed around 3 a.m. on Saturday following intense overnight rain and thunderstorms. At least four people lost their lives, while 12 others are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

Commenting on the mishap, Manoj Tiwari said,“This is a deeply saddening incident. The building that collapsed is located in Mustafabad, which falls under my North East Delhi constituency. Four people have died, and rescue operations are ongoing. Once the operation concludes, I will visit the site personally.”

Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP (North East Delhi), confirmed,“Four among the 14 rescued succumbed to their injuries. The building was four stories high. Rescue operations are still ongoing, and eight to ten people are feared to be trapped.”

Meanwhile, after a recent murder in Seelampur, posters indicating migration by Hindu residents have surfaced. Reassuring the community, Tiwari said,“No one needs to flee. Some of the criminals have been arrested, others identified, and the rest will be caught soon. I assure everyone, no criminal will be spared.”