Araz-Nakhchivan FC Nets 100Th Championship Goal

Araz-Nakhchivan FC has reached a significant milestone in Azerbaijani football by scoring its 100th goal in national championship competitions,

The historic goal came during the 31st round of the Misli Premier League in a home match against Turan Tovuz, which ended in a 1–1 draw. The goal was scored by Issouf Paro and marked a special moment for the Nakhchivan-based club.

Araz-Nakhchivan reached this 100-goal milestone in its 109th match. Of these goals, 54 were scored at home, while 46 came in away matches.

Notably, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes the 33rd team in the history of Azerbaijani championships to score 100 or more goals.