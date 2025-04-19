Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moderate Quake With Epicentre In Afghanistan Shakes J&K, No Reports Of Casualties

2025-04-19 05:03:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A moderate-intensity earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan shook Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said and added there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with the epicentre at a longitude of 71.20 degrees east and a latitude of 36.10 degrees north, at a depth of 130 kilometres, the officials said.

The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre was 396 kilometres northwest of Srinagar.

The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well, sparking panic among the public, the officials said.

