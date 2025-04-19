Moderate Quake With Epicentre In Afghanistan Shakes J&K, No Reports Of Casualties

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with the epicentre at a longitude of 71.20 degrees east and a latitude of 36.10 degrees north, at a depth of 130 kilometres, the officials said.

The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre was 396 kilometres northwest of Srinagar.

The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well, sparking panic among the public, the officials said.

