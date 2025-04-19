Elon Musk, Amber Heard In A Legal Dispute Over Secret 'Frozen Embryos'? Here's What Report Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tesla CEO Elon Musk was allegedly involved in a legal dispute with actress Amber Heard over frozen embryos they had created during their relationship, according to newly resurfaced legal documents, as reported by Daily Mail.

Heard-who has largely remained out of the spotlight following her high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp-has been intentionally private about the identity of her child's father.

However, a previously overlooked declaration from the 2022 court proceedings, signed by a close friend of Heard's sister, Whitney, claims that Heard and Musk had made plans to have children together.

The pair dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.

According to several reports, Musk and Heard first crossed paths on the set of Machete Kills (2013), where Heard had a lead role and Musk made a cameo.

One of the more recent women said to have had a child with Musk is Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old conservative influencer.

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Musk and St. Clair had planned to have more children together, resurfaced from a declaration made during the 2022 Depp-Heard defamation trial, signed by a close friend of Heard's sister, Whitney.

In past interviews, Musk has described himself as“a fool for love,” admitting he's often driven by emotion. However, the Wall Street Journal report, Musk allegedly told St. Clair during her pregnancy that they would need to have several more children in order to achieve“legion-level” numbers ahead of an expected global crisis. He also reportedly proposed accelerating the process by using surrogates.

As part of the arrangement, Musk is said to have offered St. Clair a one-time payment of $15 million and $100,000 per month in support-on the condition that she remain silent about their relationship and the child.

Elon Musk had publicly questioned whether the child was his via an X post:“I don't know if the child is mine or not, but I am not against finding out.”

A court-ordered paternity test has now confirmed he is the father. WSJ quoted a report from Labcorp saying that the“Probability of Paternity” was 99.9999%.

I don't know if the child is mine or not, but I am not against finding out.

(With inputs from agencies)



