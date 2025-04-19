Trump About To Trigger Greatest Trade Diversion Ever Seen

MENAFN - Asia Times) United States President Donald Trump's tariffs have shaken the global trading system. Canadians have rightly been preoccupied by the tariff's devastating impact on US-Canada relations , but the wider ripple effects could prove just as damaging.

The tariffs have redirected billions of dollars in exports originally bound for the US, which are now poised to flood global markets - including Canada's. This will trigger a historic trade diversion that will put even the most free trade-minded nations to the test.

Around 15% of global imports went to the US in 2024. The country has long been the world's biggest consumer market, in part, due to its low average tariffs of just 3.3 %.

These days are now over. On April 2, the US increased its average tariff rate seven-fold to a staggering 22% - by far the highest among countries with a major economy.

Even though the US's“reciprocal” tariffs have since been suspended for all countries except China and Trump has now exempted smartphones, computers and microchips , a 10% baseline rate and several sectoral duties remain in place.

Together, they form a tariff wall around the US, unlike anything seen in generations.

The great trade diversion

Much of the trade disruption stems from China. In 2024, China exported $438.9 billion worth of goods to the US. Millions of parcels, sent via e-commerce platforms like Shein, entered the US duty-free because they fell below the $800“de minimis” threshold .

On April 2, Trump eliminated this exemption for low-value Chinese exports and imposed a reciprocal tariff on all Chinese imports of 34%.

This rate was increased further after China vowed to retaliate on April 4, and is now stacked on top of a 20% fentanyl-related tariff. The result is an effective tariff rate exceeding 100%, making it prohibitively costly for China to export to the US.