403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Airstrikes on Yemeni Port Kill 38, Injure Over 100
(MENAFN) The death toll from the recent U.S. airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port has climbed to 38, with an additional 102 individuals reported injured, as per local health authorities under Houthi control, according to reports released on Friday.
Among the casualties are five paramedics who were killed when a second round of U.S. airstrikes struck the port shortly after they arrived to assist following the initial attack on Thursday night.
Reports indicate that more than 14 airstrikes were carried out in two separate waves, targeting the fuel port and igniting significant fires in the fuel storage tanks, which were reportedly brought under control within hours.
Earlier, the U.S. Central Command confirmed that it had targeted the Ras Isa port on Thursday, stating that the aim was to "eliminate this source of fuel for" the Houthis and to "degrade the economic source of power of" the group.
This military operation follows an order from U.S. President Donald Trump in mid-March for "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis, which was prompted by the group's announcement of plans to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, linking their actions to Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Among the casualties are five paramedics who were killed when a second round of U.S. airstrikes struck the port shortly after they arrived to assist following the initial attack on Thursday night.
Reports indicate that more than 14 airstrikes were carried out in two separate waves, targeting the fuel port and igniting significant fires in the fuel storage tanks, which were reportedly brought under control within hours.
Earlier, the U.S. Central Command confirmed that it had targeted the Ras Isa port on Thursday, stating that the aim was to "eliminate this source of fuel for" the Houthis and to "degrade the economic source of power of" the group.
This military operation follows an order from U.S. President Donald Trump in mid-March for "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis, which was prompted by the group's announcement of plans to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, linking their actions to Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment