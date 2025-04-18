403
Wildfire Lifts Launches Advanced 4-Post Car Lift To Revolutionize Home Garage Storage And Vehicle Maintenance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wildfire Lifts, a leading name in high-performance automotive lifting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Wildfire 9000XLT, a 4-post car lift engineered to deliver professional-grade lifting capacity for home garages and residential car enthusiasts.
Designed with heavy-duty boxed structural steel, extra-wide runways, and a freestanding design, the new lift offers a seamless blend of safety, durability, and versatility. Whether you're a collector, DIY mechanic, or homeowner looking to maximize garage space, the Wildfire 9000XLT delivers a premium lifting experience at an unmatched value.
“Our mission has always been to create industry-leading car lifts that blend function, safety, and affordability,” CEO of Wildfire Lifts.“The Wildfire 9000XLT is a reflection of our commitment to quality American craftsmanship, and it's built to exceed the expectations of today's garage owners.”
Key Features of the Wildfire 9000XLT:
? 9,000 lb lifting capacity for cars, trucks, and SUVs
? Extra-wide runways ideal for exotic or wide-body vehicles
? Automatic locking system with multiple safety positions
? Freestanding design – no floor anchors required
? Heavy-duty steel construction for long-lasting durability
? USA-based support and service
Built for Home Garage Owners
With the growing need for space-saving garage solutions, the Wildfire 9000XLT provides a perfect answer for residential use. Its sleek profile, easy setup, and ETL-certified motor make it one of the best residential car lifts on the market.
About Wildfire Lifts
Wildfire Lifts is a trusted American manufacturer of premium car lift solutions for both residential and commercial use. With a focus on safety, innovation, and performance, Wildfire Lifts serves auto enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals across North America.
Media Contact:
Wildfire Lifts
