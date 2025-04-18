US-China Tensions Impact Visa Issuance For Chinese Students

MENAFN - Asia Times) Rising geopolitical conflicts and trade wars are affecting people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China as Washington tightens its student visa issuance.

Over the past month, the Trump administration has reportedly revoked visas of more than a thousand international students without providing concrete reasons.

Some media reports said the move could be related to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in late January 2025 to probe into international students who had participated in pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses or published pro-Hamas posts on social media last year.

Most of the international students who recently lost their visas come from China. The others are from India and Iran.

According to Inside Higher Education, a specialist publication, as of April 16 at least 1,300 overseas students and recent graduates at more than 200 US institutions had seen their“legal status changed” in recent weeks.

The University of California San Diego (UCSD) confirmed that 35 students have had their F-1 visas revoked, with one student being“detained at the border, denied entry, and deported to their home country.” International students need F-1 visas to study in the US, or they will be deported.

In an article, a Shandong-based Chinese columnist says the US government's recent revocation of international students' visas is a political campaign. He says the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is now investigating many of those who published pro-Palestine social media posts or joined related protests.

“The US government's move may look like to be a crackdown on certain violations of regulations, but in fact, the government wants to create a chilling effect during a sensitive period,” the writer says, referring to the trade war.“Targeting international students can please domestic hardliners and suppress large-scale protests.”

He says it's ridiculous that an Indian student, who posted on Instagram a picture showing children in Gaza, was asked by Immigration officers to explain whether he has any connections to Hamas.

He adds that this“witch hunt” not only affects many top global talents but also hurts American universities' income.