Kuwait Office For Charity Projects Honors Al-Azhar Students
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALEXANDRIA-Egypt, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Office for Charity Projects honored on Friday 50 female students of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, of various nationalities, who completed a training course on a scholarship from Kuwait Zakat House.
The honoring ceremony was held under auspices and in presence of Egyptian Minister of Awqaf (religious endowments) Dr. Usama Al-Azhari with Kuwait Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem attending.
In a speech to the gathering, Dr. Al-Azhari lauded the course, co-organized by Al-Azhar and Kuwait Office for Charity Projects - Cairo, in providing sound understanding of the noble Islam to students.
"The training course reflects the sisterly relations and fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Kuwait in preparing qualified promoters of sound Islamic thought," the minister pointed out.
He called for more support to, and care for, Al-Azhar students in order to enable them to become religious scholars and enlightened advocates of Islam.
On a similar note, Ambassador Al-Ghanem said the training course provided a change for participants to brainstorm ideas about the best ways for spreading the sound understanding of moderate Islam.
He said his attendance at the ceremony signals Kuwait's belief in the noble message of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the role of this prestigious institution in promoting the Islamic culture and preparing a generation of enlightened scholars.
The sisterly deep-rooted relationship between Kuwait and Egypt kept growing under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, Ambassador Al-Ghanem added.
Also attending the ceremony were Director of Kuwait Office for Charity Projects Adnan Al-Sabti and Indonesia Ambassador to Egypt Lutfi Rauf as well as other diplomats and senior officials of Al-Azhar.
Fifty female expatriate students from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand took part in the course which was held at Abu-Bakr Al-Seddiq Camp in Alexandria. (end)
