Live Nation Entertainment Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Teleconference

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV ), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events'' section of the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" livenationentertainmen . All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit .

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

