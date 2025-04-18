Are you a sweet foodie love to share and gift your family and friends treats? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 2 $1,000 cards 1 to Gift and 1 to Keep

Are you a sweet foodie love to share and gift your family and friends treats? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 2 $1,000 cards 1 to Gift and 1 to Keep

Recruiting for Good is funding Program Girls Use Their Voice for Good; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with sweet gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to create and fund meaningful leadership development work programs for girls.In January 2026, Recruiting for Good is launching 10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good. A personalized yearlong work program for sweet talented fifth graders who aspire to be writers and leaders.In order to fund the meaningful 'Girl' program over the next 10 years, Recruiting for Good needs to connect with more decision makers at companies; and generate proceeds to benefit the community.Recruiting for Good is rewarding personal referrals to companies hiring professional staff that result in a hire with The Sweetest Foodie Reward to share and Gift (Earn 2 $1000 Cards; 1 to Gift and 1 to Keep).According to Carlos Cymerman, "Are you a sweet foodie who is passionate about sharing food you love with your family and friends to improve the quality of their life? Our sweet community solution is made just for you!"How the Sweetest Foodies Earn The Sweetest Treats That Make Life Sweet?1. Introduce a family member or friend who is either the HR Manager; or senior executive at a company.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good Rewards 2 generous 1000 Cards (1 to Gift and 1 to Keep) For The 10 Sweetest Treats .and Recruiting for Good sponsors a 5th grader's meaningful creative writing experience for 1 sweet year.Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you love to gift your BBF a sweet birthday trip the sweetest foodie escape from LA or anywhere in the USA is ( ) Dine at the sweetest restaurants in LA, NY, or Vegas!"AboutServing The Sweetest Foodies is a meaningful community solution created and funded by staffing agency, Recruiting for good.The Sweetest Foodies are dedicated men and women, who are 35+Kickass, selfless individuals who are PASSIONATE about Sharing Food They Love with family and friends to improve the quality of their life....If...This is YOU....Recruiting for Good's Sweet Solution is Made Just for you!...We are using recruiting for good collaboratively to Fund 1 Very Sweet Girl Program '10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good in 2026; and Rewarding Referrals to companies hiring professional staff that lead to a hire with 2 '1000 Cards; 1 to Gift and 1 to Keep...For 'The 10 Sweetest Treats that Make Life Really Sweet We're Launching The Sweetest Foodies Today in LA! SweetestFoodiesRecruiting for Good is a value-driven staffing agency since 1998 helping companies find talented professionals to fund Leadership Program"10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good" is a sweet meaningful year-long work program for fifth grade Girls; that delivers a personalized mentorship and creative writing development experience. Created and Funded by Recruiting for Good"Girls Learn Positive Values + Success Habits + Sweet Skills! That Will Lead To a Life of Self-Confidence, Fulfillment & Leadership!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!"It took 5 sweet years to perfect 'Girls Design TomorrowTM', creating a fulfilling life experience (our unique methodology) Teaching Tweens to be value driven-leaders; and now incorporated into meaningful work program' 10 Girls Use Their Voice for GOOD!'"Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms in the last 15 years. He has over 15 years of mentoring experience (kids, men, and women). He has over 25 years' experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. And pursued a master's degree in MFCC. He also has leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching Kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!

