Voting Now Open For The 2025 Super Mom Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 Super Mom will receive $20,000, a luxury getaway for two in Napa Valley , and an appearance in Woman's World Magazine, the best-selling women's weekly in the U.S., reaching 1.6 million readers nationwide.

Since its inception, the Super Mom Competition has raised more than $9.3 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals . "The Super Mom campaign was the largest first-year grant we've received to date, and it's hard to put our gratitude into words. But that's not the only gift given - this campaign shined a light on one of many who are impacted by our fundraising: moms. When a child is in need of care, parents are affected too. They, too, play a significant role in a child's overall health and well-being, which furthers our vision," says Frances Fu, chief financial and strategy officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

This ongoing partnership supports critical care, research, and pediatric services in hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

"Through the Super Mom competition, Colossal and DTCare have helped change the future for thousands of children," said Aimee Daily, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

In an exciting addition to this year's campaign, Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak and her daughter Clara will select one remarkable mom to be crowned Christi's Pick and receive a trip to New Orleans, along with up to five guests, with accommodations provided at Christi's Sinners & Saints Airbnb.

This year's competition will once again be hosted by Jordin Sparks, a Grammy-nominated artist, actress, and mother who brings warmth and relatability to the campaign and reminds us of the power and heart behind motherhood.

Joining her is Victoria Ming, a luxury real estate agent, former Miss World titleholder, and devoted mother of two. Victoria will encourage and guide participants throughout the competition.

"The Super Mom Competition is one of our most meaningful campaigns because it allows us to celebrate the women who often put themselves last while giving everything to their families," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.

Visit thesupermom to learn more about the campaign. For updates, follow @thesupermomofficial on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Super Mom, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal . Who's Next?

