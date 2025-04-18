Kazakhstan Intends To Deepen Cooperation With Afghanistan And Sent Humanitarian Aid To Kabul

A Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin is scheduled to visit Kabul from April 21 to 23. During the visit, meetings with Afghan officials will be held, and an exhibition showcasing Kazakhstani goods is also planned, Azernews reports.

In advance of the visit, Kazakhstan has sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The cargo was delivered to the Hairaton railway station in Balkh province and totaled 2,200 tons. It included essential supplies such as vegetable oil, wheat flour, rice, tents suitable for both winter and summer, and blankets. Additionally, a separate consignment of vital medicines will be airlifted to Afghanistan in the coming days.

According to Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan's chargé d'affaires in Afghanistan, Astana is ready to deepen cooperation with Kabul not only in the humanitarian sector, but also in mining, transport, logistics, and agriculture. He emphasized that Kazakhstan sees Afghanistan as a key regional partner with untapped economic potential.

This visit comes amid growing interest from Central Asian countries in stabilizing and engaging with Afghanistan through trade and infrastructure development. For Kazakhstan, the trip also represents an opportunity to promote regional connectivity, particularly in light of efforts to establish new transit corridors linking Central Asia with South Asia and beyond.

The upcoming exhibition will feature products from over 40 Kazakh companies, highlighting the country's export capabilities in food, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.