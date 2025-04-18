Members Of The Biblical Universe Coming To New York City

The Royal Ceremony: 4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Triad Theater will be the home to the Off-Broadway premiere of "4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D." written and directed by Detroit playwright, Timberly Robinson. This highly anticipated production kicks off on May 17, 2025, at 2pm and a second show on 5/18 at 7pm. Doors open 30 minutes before each show.

"4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D." is a captivating play that transports the audience from 800 B.C. to the 21st century, where the royal daughters Ruth, Bathsheba, Woman at the Well and Elizabeth come together for a special ceremony along with Elijah to honor Father Yahweh played by William De Jesus Suarez.“It's like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for God,” said Randi Myles, host of The Detroit Praise Network after hearing the director describe the plot during an interview. Once an uninvited queen (Jezebel) arrives, chaos breaks out stirring conflict among the daughters.

The play is inspired by Biblical figures, yet audiences will soon grasp that the family on stage has many similarities to people they know who might live in their own family. Issues faced by women of long-ago mirror life challenges women face in the 21st century, such as infertility or suddenly becoming a parent caregiver which is the story of Ruth played by native New Yorker, Inaijah Irvin-Conyers. Robinson says,“It doesn't matter whether I am watching news in Detroit or in New York, some mother is too often wrestling with the death of a son due to someone else not recognizing that taking a person's last breath leaves suffering and pain to the family, especially a mother.” The role of Elizabeth, mother of John the Baptist beheaded, will be played by Yale alumnus, Mary Sheridan. Heather Wilkey will play the Woman at the Well who made headlines before Elizabeth Taylor because of the number of husbands she had or took depending on who's telling the story. Wilkey's bio credits include appearing in Amahl and the Night Visitors (Lincoln Center) and in the True Crime series (Fox Nation). Just for the record, the count of husbands is five for the Woman at the Well, but there may be more based on her conversation with Jesus...we will see.

Another controversial royal daughter who was bathing on the roof top when the king saw her is Queen Bathsheba played by Dot Persica, a classically trained soprano, born in Naples, Italy. Robinson believes the story of Bathsheba, mother of King Solomon and wife of King David (David & Goliath) is one that she often compares to wives in the 20th and 21st century married to powerful political figures. It's the face you show to the public then it's the face that only close friends or family members see once scandal hits. Then, there is the infamous Jezebel known to the world as the most sinful queen in Biblical history played by New Jersey native Kristen Gabrielle , who faced the partial loss of her eyesight while attending Yale University according to her bio.

Other supporting cast members are Trynt Henderson (Elijah) and Akshit Proothi (Master of Ceremony). The cast will deliver powerful performances that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. With its blend of drama, singing, humor, and heart, "4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D." is a must-see production for theater enthusiasts of all ages. Robinson says,“You don't have to know the Bible to know their stories.”

Tickets can be purchased online at the Triad Theater or at the door with prices ranging from $29.50 to $45 for the matinee show (5/17) and evening performance (5/18) which has a 2-beverage minimum. To learn more information about the cast of "4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D" or the show, please visit us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes at the production website: . We can't wait to see you at the show!

###



AI-generated by

Timberly Robinson

Luvinwhatido Productions, LLC

marketing@4daughtersminusone

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.