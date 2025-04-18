'We Seek Justice': All Branches Of Dessert Chain Blaban Shut Down In Egypt 25,000 Staff In Limbo

Egyptian desserts chain Blaban announced on Friday that all its branches in Egypt have been shut down, citing what it called an "unprecedented crisis" and expressing readiness for inspection.

"All operations of Blaban Company have completely ceased within the Arab Republic of Egypt. All 110 of our branches have been shut down, along with our factories and affiliated facilities, which together employed 25,000 Egyptians," the company said in an open letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the Cabinet and concerned state authorities.

"We have not been granted clarity regarding the reasons behind these measures or the mechanisms for resolution, leaving the company and its employees in a state of total paralysis," it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The company also said that any halt in its domestic activity not only affects the local market but also immediately disrupts its international operations and jeopardises its regional presence in Arab markets.

"All our operations in Arab countries depend on management and execution based in Egypt."

Beside Egypt, Blaban operates in Saudi, UAE, Morocco, Libya, Jordan, Oman and Qatar.

Last month, the Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing issued a statement announcing the temporary closure of Blaban branches.

The statement followed reports from several media outlets and social media accounts claiming that authorities shut down the branches due to a large number of food poisoning cases linked to its products.

"We clearly and openly declare our full readiness to undergo all forms of inspection, auditing, and accountability," Blaban said in its statement. "We welcome any committee, oversight body, or legal procedure from the state."

The company also said that it is not seeking any special treatment, nor is it requesting exemption from oversight or accountability. "We only seek protection, verification, and justice."

"We affirm that we do not claim to be without fault and acknowledge that any large-scale operation may make mistakes. But we are always ready to review, correct, and improve."

The company also appealed to Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli "to intervene swiftly to protect a national enterprise that was born in this country, serves its people, and proudly carries its name abroad," the company added in the letter.

Established in 2021 in Alexandria, Egypt, Blaban says that it began as a small factory specialising in traditional Egyptian desserts such as rice pudding, couscous, Om Ali, and ice cream.