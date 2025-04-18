India's Forex Reserves Rise To 677.8 Bln USD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by 1.567 billion U.S. dollars to 677.835 billion dollars during the week ended April 11, according to the data released by the country's central bank on Friday.

This was the sixth week in a row when India's forex reserves had risen.

In its weekly bulletin, the Reserve Bank of India revealed that the foreign currency assets (FCAs) rose by 892 million dollars to 574.980 billion dollars, while the gold reserves increased by 638 million dollars to 79.997 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, the special drawing rights decreased by 6 million dollars to 18.356 billion dollars, and India's reserves position in the International Monetary Fund stood at 4.502 billion dollars, which was a jump of 43 million dollars compared to the preceding week.