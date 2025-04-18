Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Military Announces Destruction Of Ras Isa Port In Yemen

U.S. Military Announces Destruction Of Ras Isa Port In Yemen

2025-04-18 02:55:28


2025-04-18 02:55:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: U.S. warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Ras Isa Port in Yemen's Hodeidah city last night.

The U.S. military stated that the targeting of the port is part of the U.S. strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, which began on March 15, 2025.

