U.S. Military Announces Destruction Of Ras Isa Port In Yemen
Washington: U.S. warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Ras Isa Port in Yemen's Hodeidah city last night.
The U.S. military stated that the targeting of the port is part of the U.S. strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, which began on March 15, 2025.
