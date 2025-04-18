Just One In Five Swiss Attend A Religious Service At Easter



MENAFN - Swissinfo) Only one in five people in Switzerland attend a religious service during the Easter period or give up meat or alcohol for at least one day of fasting. Around a quarter of those polled see Easter primarily as a family holiday, according to the survey. This content was published on April 18, 2025 - 13:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Around six out of ten people (57%) in Switzerland celebrate Easter, according to a survey conducted by market and digital opinion research institute Marketagent Switzerland, released on Friday.

The most popular Easter custom in Switzerland is the chocolate bunny, but chocolate eggs and coloured Easter eggs are also popular, the survey showed. Easter is also a time for gift-giving: the Swiss spend an average of CHF20 ($24) per person.

Just over a quarter of those surveyed take advantage of the Easter long weekend to go on holiday, a figure that rises to a third in French-speaking Switzerland, Marketagent indicated. As far as destinations are concerned, the trend is clearly towards sun and warmth, with a share of 84%. Only 16% of those surveyed want to go skiing at Easter.

