Just One In Five Swiss Attend A Religious Service At Easter
Around six out of ten people (57%) in Switzerland celebrate Easter, according to a survey conducted by market and digital opinion research institute Marketagent Switzerland, released on Friday.
The most popular Easter custom in Switzerland is the chocolate bunny, but chocolate eggs and coloured Easter eggs are also popular, the survey showed. Easter is also a time for gift-giving: the Swiss spend an average of CHF20 ($24) per person.
