Afghan, Pakistani Officials Discuss Refugees In Islamabad

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Senior Afghan and Pakistani officials met in Islamabad and discussed the repatriation of Afghan refugees in addition to trade, the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said on Friday.

On its Facebook page, the embassy stated an Afghan delegation led by acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Pakistan's Deputy Minister of Interior Mohammad Khurram Agha and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

During the meeting, both sides discussed trade, transit and Afghan refugees.

The embassy quoting Azizi said the Islamic Emirate wants the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to be carried out in a dignified manner.

During the meeting, Sheikh Kalim-ur-Rahman Fani, Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation of the Islamic Emirate, emphasized an honorable return of refugees and said that a high-level joint committee should be formed between the two countries and international organizations in this regard to jointly address the problems of refugees.

The Pakistani side said Afghan refugees were still their guests and efforts were being made to return them as guests.

