IPL 2025: Quite Happy With The Results, Says DC Coach Hemang Badami Ahead Of GT Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 18 (IANS) Coming off a thrilling win in the Super Over in their previous match, Delhi Capitals will look to keep the momentum going when they take on the 2022-winner Gujarat Titans on March 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals have won five and lost one of their six matches so far and are currently placed at the top of the points table with 10 points.

Reflecting on the team's performance so far, Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani during the pre-match press conference said, "So far, we have had five good days, so sitting here, I am quite happy with the results that we have achieved. We are all happy, there is quite a bit of fun, banter, and laughter on the side, and we are all enjoying each other's company. It's very hot, but hope to have a good game tomorrow."

Asked about an update on the availability of Faf du Plessis for the game, Badani said,“I genuinely cannot give you anything with regards to the team mix up, whether he is ready or not, we will have to wait and see tomorrow.”

Talking about wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel's performance so far, the coach said,“The very fact that we have retained him gives you a message that we value him, and the very fact that he features in all our games also tells you that he is somebody we think has a massive upside.

"He has already done well for us this year, and as you would see sides want to stack up with left-handers, and right-handers, he adds massive value with him being a left-hander, and even though KL keeps wickets, he has got great hands in the field as well,” he said.

The head coach also put his weight behind the young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been struggling to score a bit one.“He is someone who gives us massive starts and someone who we believe is a match-winner. Yes, the numbers this year haven't been his best compared to last year, but we, as a side, believe that he is someone who is likely to be a player who can always come good for us at any given time.

“It also gives us the freedom to keep having him in the side because of our position at the moment, with five wins in six games, it just gives us the cushion to have someone like him in the XI, and if he fires, it's happy days for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the home side, Gujarat Titans, have won four and lost two of their six matches thus far, and are in second place in the points table. They have a strong batting line-up, led by Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill, and a potent bowling attack which includes Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan..