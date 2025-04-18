METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2025
|
|
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Selected income statement data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
52,519
|
|
$
|
52,614
|
|
$
|
53,833
|
|
$
|
54,108
|
|
$
|
52,358
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
21,965
|
|
|
22,554
|
|
|
23,544
|
|
|
23,396
|
|
|
25,273
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
30,554
|
|
|
30,060
|
|
|
30,289
|
|
|
30,712
|
|
|
27,085
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
5,456
|
|
|
5,321
|
|
|
6,615
|
|
|
5,559
|
|
|
5,568
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
13,799
|
|
|
14,326
|
|
|
13,660
|
|
|
13,032
|
|
|
12,361
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
5,779
|
|
|
4,618
|
|
|
5,961
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
5,801
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
16,297
|
|
|
16,235
|
|
|
16,701
|
|
|
16,937
|
|
|
14,631
|
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income per share
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
Diluted income per share
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
Book value per share (at period end)
|
|
$
|
16.85
|
|
$
|
16.59
|
|
$
|
16.07
|
|
$
|
16.08
|
|
$
|
15.73
|
|
Shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|
25,402,782
|
|
|
25,402,782
|
|
|
25,331,916
|
|
|
25,331,916
|
|
|
25,205,506
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
|
|
25,707,989
|
|
|
25,659,483
|
|
|
25,674,858
|
|
|
25,568,333
|
|
|
25,548,089
|
|
Performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.85
|
%
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
|
1.86
|
%
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
1.65
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
15.67
|
|
|
15.84
|
|
|
16.26
|
|
|
17.10
|
|
|
15.41
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
36.14
|
|
|
36.18
|
|
|
30.58
|
|
|
30.03
|
|
|
34.77
|
|
Yield on total loans
|
|
|
6.40
|
|
|
6.31
|
|
|
6.43
|
|
|
6.46
|
|
|
6.34
|
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
|
6.31
|
|
|
6.25
|
|
|
6.36
|
|
|
6.45
|
|
|
6.27
|
|
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
3.48
|
|
|
3.55
|
|
|
3.69
|
|
|
3.68
|
|
|
3.94
|
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
3.45
|
|
|
3.61
|
|
|
3.63
|
|
|
3.97
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
3.57
|
|
|
3.58
|
|
|
3.66
|
|
|
3.24
|
|
Efficiency ratio(1)
|
|
|
38.32
|
|
|
40.49
|
|
|
37.01
|
|
|
35.93
|
|
|
37.86
|
|
Asset quality data (at period end):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
ACL to nonperforming loans
|
|
|
110.52
|
|
|
104.08
|
|
|
129.85
|
|
|
138.11
|
|
|
135.23
|
|
ACL to loans held for investment
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
|
|
|
114.68
|
%
|
|
115.66
|
%
|
|
113.67
|
%
|
|
112.85
|
%
|
|
111.03
|
%
|
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
|
|
|
19.73
|
|
|
19.60
|
|
|
20.29
|
|
|
20.54
|
|
|
19.43
|
|
Investment securities to assets
|
|
|
0.93
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
Common equity to assets
|
|
|
11.69
|
|
|
11.72
|
|
|
11.41
|
|
|
11.26
|
|
|
10.87
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
11.76
|
|
|
11.57
|
|
|
11.12
|
|
|
10.75
|
|
|
10.27
|
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
|
|
19.23
|
|
|
19.17
|
|
|
19.08
|
|
|
18.25
|
|
|
16.96
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
19.23
|
|
|
19.17
|
|
|
19.08
|
|
|
18.25
|
|
|
16.96
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
20.09
|
|
|
20.05
|
|
|
19.98
|
|
|
19.12
|
|
|
17.81
|
|
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage loans serviced for others
|
|
$
|
537,590
|
|
$
|
527,039
|
|
$
|
556,442
|
|
$
|
529,823
|
|
$
|
443,905
|
|
Mortgage loan production
|
|
|
91,122
|
|
|
103,250
|
|
|
122,355
|
|
|
94,056
|
|
|
94,016
|
|
Mortgage loan sales
|
|
|
40,051
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
54,193
|
|
|
111,424
|
|
|
21,873
|
|
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
|
|
|
474,143
|
|
|
479,669
|
|
|
487,359
|
|
|
486,051
|
|
|
516,425
|
|
SBA loan production
|
|
|
20,412
|
|
|
35,730
|
|
|
35,839
|
|
|
8,297
|
|
|
10,949
|
|
SBA loan sales
|
|
|
16,579
|
|
|
19,236
|
|
|
28,858
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
24,065
|
|
_____________________________________________
|
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
272,317
|
|
$
|
236,338
|
|
$
|
278,752
|
|
$
|
325,026
|
|
$
|
254,331
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
12,738
|
|
|
13,537
|
|
|
12,462
|
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
4,505
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
285,055
|
|
|
249,875
|
|
|
291,214
|
|
|
327,859
|
|
|
258,836
|
Equity securities
|
|
|
18,440
|
|
|
10,300
|
|
|
10,568
|
|
|
10,276
|
|
|
10,288
|
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|
|
|
15,426
|
|
|
17,391
|
|
|
18,206
|
|
|
17,825
|
|
|
18,057
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
3,131,325
|
|
|
3,157,935
|
|
|
3,087,826
|
|
|
3,090,498
|
|
|
3,115,871
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(18,592)
|
|
|
(18,744)
|
|
|
(18,589)
|
|
|
(17,960)
|
|
|
(17,982)
|
Loans less allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
3,112,733
|
|
|
3,139,191
|
|
|
3,069,237
|
|
|
3,072,538
|
|
|
3,097,889
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
35,742
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,598
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
72,610
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
16,498
|
|
|
15,858
|
|
|
15,667
|
|
|
15,286
|
|
|
15,686
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|
|
22,693
|
|
|
20,251
|
|
|
20,251
|
|
|
20,251
|
|
|
19,063
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
18,045
|
|
|
18,276
|
|
|
18,158
|
|
|
18,160
|
|
|
18,081
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
|
7,906
|
|
|
7,850
|
|
|
7,171
|
|
|
7,599
|
|
|
8,030
|
Foreclosed real estate, net
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
|
1,452
|
|
|
1,452
|
SBA servicing asset, net
|
|
|
7,167
|
|
|
7,274
|
|
|
7,309
|
|
|
7,108
|
|
|
7,611
|
Mortgage servicing asset, net
|
|
|
1,476
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
937
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
73,900
|
|
|
73,285
|
|
|
72,670
|
|
|
72,061
|
|
|
71,492
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
|
|
17,166
|
|
|
21,790
|
|
|
18,895
|
|
|
36,196
|
|
|
38,682
|
Other assets
|
|
|
25,771
|
|
|
10,868
|
|
|
12,451
|
|
|
7,305
|
|
|
8,505
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,659,725
|
|
$
|
3,594,045
|
|
$
|
3,569,206
|
|
$
|
3,615,370
|
|
$
|
3,647,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
539,975
|
|
$
|
536,276
|
|
$
|
552,472
|
|
$
|
564,076
|
|
$
|
546,760
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,197,055
|
|
|
2,200,522
|
|
|
2,170,648
|
|
|
2,181,784
|
|
|
2,267,098
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
2,737,030
|
|
|
2,736,798
|
|
|
2,723,120
|
|
|
2,745,860
|
|
|
2,813,858
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|
425,000
|
|
|
375,000
|
|
|
375,000
|
|
|
375,000
|
|
|
350,000
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
7,962
|
|
|
7,940
|
|
|
7,295
|
|
|
7,743
|
|
|
8,189
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
3,487
|
|
|
3,498
|
|
|
3,593
|
|
|
3,482
|
|
|
3,059
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
58,277
|
|
|
49,456
|
|
|
53,013
|
|
|
76,057
|
|
|
75,509
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
3,231,756
|
|
$
|
3,172,692
|
|
$
|
3,162,021
|
|
$
|
3,208,142
|
|
$
|
3,250,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
252
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
49,645
|
|
|
49,216
|
|
|
47,481
|
|
|
46,644
|
|
|
46,105
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
369,110
|
|
|
358,704
|
|
|
348,343
|
|
|
336,749
|
|
|
324,900
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
8,960
|
|
|
13,179
|
|
|
11,108
|
|
|
23,582
|
|
|
25,347
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
427,969
|
|
|
421,353
|
|
|
407,185
|
|
|
407,228
|
|
|
396,604
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,659,725
|
|
$
|
3,594,045
|
|
$
|
3,569,206
|
|
$
|
3,615,370
|
|
$
|
3,647,219
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$
|
50,253
|
|
$
|
49,790
|
|
$
|
50,336
|
|
$
|
50,527
|
|
$
|
50,117
|
|
Other investment income
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
2,663
|
|
|
3,417
|
|
|
3,547
|
|
|
2,211
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
30
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
52,519
|
|
|
52,614
|
|
|
53,833
|
|
|
54,108
|
|
|
52,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
17,977
|
|
|
18,618
|
|
|
19,602
|
|
|
19,735
|
|
|
22,105
|
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
|
|
3,988
|
|
|
3,936
|
|
|
3,942
|
|
|
3,661
|
|
|
3,168
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
21,965
|
|
|
22,554
|
|
|
23,544
|
|
|
23,396
|
|
|
25,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
30,554
|
|
|
30,060
|
|
|
30,289
|
|
|
30,712
|
|
|
27,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
30,419
|
|
|
29,858
|
|
|
29,707
|
|
|
30,840
|
|
|
27,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
447
|
|
Other service charges, commissions and fees
|
|
|
1,596
|
|
|
1,748
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
1,612
|
|
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
1,177
|
|
|
222
|
|
Mortgage servicing income, net
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
1,107
|
|
|
229
|
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
SBA servicing income, net
|
|
|
913
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
1,496
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
907
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
511
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
5,456
|
|
|
5,321
|
|
|
6,615
|
|
|
5,559
|
|
|
5,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
8,493
|
|
|
9,277
|
|
|
8,512
|
|
|
8,048
|
|
|
7,370
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
1,354
|
|
Data Processing
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
294
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
172
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
3,377
|
|
|
3,148
|
|
|
3,262
|
|
|
3,140
|
|
|
3,171
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
13,799
|
|
|
14,326
|
|
|
13,660
|
|
|
13,032
|
|
|
12,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
22,076
|
|
|
20,853
|
|
|
22,662
|
|
|
23,367
|
|
|
20,432
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
5,779
|
|
|
4,618
|
|
|
5,961
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
5,801
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
16,297
|
|
$
|
16,235
|
|
$
|
16,701
|
|
$
|
16,937
|
|
$
|
14,631
|
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest and
|
|
Yield /
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest and
|
|
Yield /
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest and
|
|
Yield /
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Fees
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Fees
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Fees
|
|
Rate
|
|
Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
|
|
$
|
159,478
|
|
$
|
2,098
|
|
5.34
|
%
|
$
|
180,628
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
5.64
|
%
|
$
|
144,934
|
|
$
|
2,052
|
|
5.69
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
32,034
|
|
|
168
|
|
2.13
|
|
|
31,208
|
|
|
264
|
|
3.37
|
|
|
31,611
|
|
|
189
|
|
2.40
|
|
Total investments
|
|
|
191,512
|
|
|
2,266
|
|
4.40
|
|
|
211,836
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
5.30
|
|
|
176,545
|
|
|
2,241
|
|
5.11
|
|
Construction and development
|
|
|
23,321
|
|
|
480
|
|
8.35
|
|
|
17,974
|
|
|
384
|
|
8.50
|
|
|
21,970
|
|
|
505
|
|
9.24
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
779,884
|
|
|
16,157
|
|
8.40
|
|
|
757,937
|
|
|
16,481
|
|
8.65
|
|
|
716,051
|
|
|
16,108
|
|
9.05
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
72,799
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
8.85
|
|
|
73,468
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
9.22
|
|
|
64,575
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
9.80
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
2,308,071
|
|
|
31,986
|
|
5.62
|
|
|
2,287,731
|
|
|
31,172
|
|
5.42
|
|
|
2,378,879
|
|
|
31,890
|
|
5.39
|
|
Consumer and other
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
42
|
|
61.71
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
50
|
|
70.54
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
40
|
|
64.61
|
|
Gross loans(2)
|
|
|
3,184,351
|
|
|
50,253
|
|
6.40
|
|
|
3,137,392
|
|
|
49,790
|
|
6.31
|
|
|
3,181,724
|
|
|
50,117
|
|
6.34
|
|
Total earning assets
|
|
|
3,375,863
|
|
|
52,519
|
|
6.31
|
|
|
3,349,228
|
|
|
52,614
|
|
6.25
|
|
|
3,358,269
|
|
|
52,358
|
|
6.27
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
197,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
213,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
3,573,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,541,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,572,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW and savings deposits
|
|
|
153,739
|
|
|
952
|
|
2.51
|
|
|
133,728
|
|
|
685
|
|
2.04
|
|
|
158,625
|
|
|
885
|
|
2.24
|
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
1,010,471
|
|
|
6,321
|
|
2.54
|
|
|
991,207
|
|
|
6,347
|
|
2.55
|
|
|
1,077,469
|
|
|
9,692
|
|
3.62
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
1,006,677
|
|
|
10,704
|
|
4.31
|
|
|
1,025,049
|
|
|
11,586
|
|
4.50
|
|
|
1,001,792
|
|
|
11,528
|
|
4.63
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,170,887
|
|
|
17,977
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
2,149,984
|
|
|
18,618
|
|
3.45
|
|
|
2,237,886
|
|
|
22,105
|
|
3.97
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
390,000
|
|
|
3,988
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
375,000
|
|
|
3,936
|
|
4.18
|
|
|
343,847
|
|
|
3,168
|
|
3.71
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,560,887
|
|
|
21,965
|
|
3.48
|
|
|
2,524,984
|
|
|
22,554
|
|
3.55
|
|
|
2,581,733
|
|
|
25,273
|
|
3.94
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
519,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
533,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
522,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
71,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
590,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
608,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
608,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
421,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
407,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
381,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,573,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,541,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,572,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,085
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.33
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.24
|
|
_____________________________________________
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
|
(2)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Total
|
|
Construction and development
|
|
$
|
28,403
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
$
|
21,569
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
$
|
16,539
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
$
|
13,564
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
$
|
27,762
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
792,149
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
762,033
|
|
24.1
|
|
|
738,929
|
|
23.9
|
|
|
733,845
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
724,263
|
|
23.2
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
71,518
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
78,220
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
63,606
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
68,300
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
68,560
|
|
2.2
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
2,246,818
|
|
71.6
|
|
|
2,303,234
|
|
72.7
|
|
|
2,276,210
|
|
73.5
|
|
|
2,282,630
|
|
73.7
|
|
|
2,303,400
|
|
73.7
|
|
Consumer and other
|
|
|
67
|
|
-
|
|
|
260
|
|
-
|
|
|
215
|
|
-
|
|
|
230
|
|
-
|
|
|
247
|
|
-
|
|
Gross loans held for investment
|
|
$
|
3,138,955
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
3,165,316
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
3,095,499
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
3,098,569
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
3,124,232
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Unearned income
|
|
|
(7,630)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,381)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,673)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,071)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,361)
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(18,592)
|
|
|
|
|
(18,744)
|
|
|
|
|
(18,589)
|
|
|
|
|
(17,960)
|
|
|
|
|
(17,982)
|
|
|
|
Net loans held for investment
|
|
$
|
3,112,733
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,139,191
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,069,237
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,072,538
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,097,889
|
|
|
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$
|
16,823
|
|
$
|
18,010
|
|
$
|
14,316
|
|
$
|
13,004
|
|
$
|
13,297
|
|
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
16,823
|
|
|
18,010
|
|
|
14,316
|
|
|
13,004
|
|
|
13,297
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
|
1,452
|
|
|
1,452
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
|
18,530
|
|
$
|
18,437
|
|
$
|
15,831
|
|
$
|
14,456
|
|
$
|
14,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|
|
|
110.52
|
|
|
104.08
|
|
|
129.85
|
|
|
138.11
|
|
|
135.23
|
|
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
|
$
|
18,744
|
|
$
|
18,589
|
|
$
|
17,960
|
|
$
|
17,982
|
|
$
|
18,112
|
|
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction and development
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consumer and other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
(83)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
(134)
|
|
Balance, end of period
|
|
$
|
18,592
|
|
$
|
18,744
|
|
$
|
18,589
|
|
$
|
17,960
|
|
$
|
17,982
|
|
Total loans at end of period(1)
|
|
$
|
3,138,955
|
|
$
|
3,165,316
|
|
$
|
3,095,499
|
|
$
|
3,098,569
|
|
$
|
3,124,232
|
|
Average loans(1)
|
|
$
|
3,166,480
|
|
$
|
3,135,093
|
|
$
|
3,115,441
|
|
$
|
3,108,303
|
|
$
|
3,134,286
|
|
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
_____________________________________________
|
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
