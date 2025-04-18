Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2025


2025-04-18 11:46:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS ), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.85%, compared to 1.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.65% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 15.67%, compared to 15.84% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 15.41% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.18% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 16.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 16.27% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio of 38.3%, compared to 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 37.9% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.67%, compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.24% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased by $30.1 million, or 4.0%, to $792.1 million from the previous quarter.

Acquisition of First IC Corporation and First IC Bank

On March 16, 2025, MetroCity and First IC Corporation ("First IC"), the parent company of First IC Bank, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement for MetroCity to acquire First IC in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, First IC shareholders will receive 3,384,588 shares of MetroCity common stock and $111,965,213 in cash, subject to certain adjustments. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customer closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of First IC.

First IC had approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, $977 million in total deposits, and $1.0 billion in total loans as of March 31, 2025. The pro forma company is projected to have approximately $4.8 billion in total assets, $3.7 billion in total deposits and $4.1 billion in total loans. Together, the combined company is expected to have significant strategic positioning with the scale to compete and prioritize investments in technology and growth.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $62,000, or 0.4%, from $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to a decrease in noninterest expense of $527,000, an increase in net interest income of $494,000, an increase in noninterest income of $135,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $67,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $1.2 million Net income increased by $1.7 million, or 11.4%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.5 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $22,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $275,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $112,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $52.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $95,000, or 0.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $20.3 million decrease in the average total investments balance and a 90 basis points decrease in the total investments yield, offset by a 9 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $47.0 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the first quarter of 2024, interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $161,000, or 0.3%, primarily due to a 6 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $2.6 million increase in average loan balances and a $15.0 million increase in average total investment balances, offset by a 71 basis points decrease in the total investments yield.

Interest expense totaled $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $589,000, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 19 basis points decrease in time deposit costs coupled with a $18.4 million decrease in the average time deposits. As compared to the first quarter of 2024, interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $3.3 million, or 13.1%, primarily due to a 61 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $67.0 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 44 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $46.2 million increase in the average borrowing balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $950.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $4.3 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $5.1 million and $4.1 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.67% compared to 3.57% for the previous quarter, an increase of ten basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2025 increased by six basis points to 6.31% from 6.25% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by seven basis points to 3.48% from 3.55% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $26.6 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average loan balances of $47.0 million, offset by a decrease of $20.3 million in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $35.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $20.9 million and average borrowings increased by $15.0 million.

As compared to the same period in 2024, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 43 basis points to 3.67% from 3.24%, primarily due to a four basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.38 billion and a 46 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.56 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $17.6 million from the first quarter of 2024, due to a $15.0 million increase in average total investments and a $2.6 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $20.8 million from the first quarter of 2024, driven by the decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $67.0 million, offset by a $46.2 increase in average borrowings.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.5 million, an increase of $135,000, or 2.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher gains on sale from our residential mortgage loans and other income from unrealized gains recognized by our equity securities, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from our Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, lower servicing income from our residential mortgage loans and lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume. SBA loan sales totaled $16.6 million (sales premium of 5.97%) during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $19.2 million (sales premium of 6.25%) during the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan originations totaled $91.1 million during the first quarter 2025 compared to $103.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan sales totaled $40.1 million (average sales premium of 1.06%) during the first quarter of 2025. No mortgage loans were sold during the fourth quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a $104,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $31,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. We also recorded a $42,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset during the first quarter of 2025 compared to a $232,000 fair value impairment recovery recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $112,000, or 2.0%, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from our SBA loans, offset by increases in gains on sale and servicing income from our residential mortgage loans, as well as higher other income from unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities and an increased bank owned life insurance income. During the first quarter of 2024, we recorded a $360,000 fair value gain on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $13.8 million, a decrease of $527,000, or 3.7%, from $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in salaries and employee benefits which included lower 401k match, FICA taxes and stock-based compensation expenses, partially offset by higher legal fees and security expense. Included in other noninterest expenses during the first quarter of 2025 were $262,000 of merger-related due diligence expenses.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025 increased by $1.4 million, or 11.6%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, data processing expense, security expense and merger-related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 38.3% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 40.5% and 37.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 26.2%, compared to 22.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 28.4% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate was much lower during the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a tax provision to tax return adjustment recorded for our 2023 state tax returns filed during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.66 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $65.9 million, or 1.8%, from $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $12.5 million, or 0.3%, from $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024. The $65.9 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $36.0 million, loans held for sale of $35.7 million, other assets of $14.9 million and equity securities of $8.1 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for investment of $26.6 million and interest rate derivatives of $4.6 million. The $12.5 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $18.0 million, other assets of $17.3 million, loans held for investment of $15.5 million, federal funds sold of $8.2 million, equity securities of $8.2 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $3.6 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.4 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for sale of $36.9 million and interest rate derivatives of $21.5 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.93% of our total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.77% and 0.78% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $26.6 million, or 0.8%, compared to $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $15.5 million, or 0.5%, compared to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease in loans at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to a $56.4 million decrease in residential mortgage loans and a $6.7 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $30.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $6.8 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $35.7 million and $72.6 million at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.74 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $232,000 compared to total deposits of $2.74 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $76.8 million, or 2.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.81 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to a $44.5 million increase in money market accounts and a $3.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $36.2 million decrease in time deposits, a $11.6 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $238,000 decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $540.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $536.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $546.8 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 19.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 19.6% at December 31, 2024 and 19.4% at March 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.20 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.20 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 80.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 80.4% at December 31, 2024 and 80.6% at March 31, 2024.

Uninsured deposits were 24.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 24.1% and 23.0% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, we had $1.26 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($648.6 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($561.0 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $135,000 during the first quarter of 2025, compared to provision for credit losses of $202,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024 and a credit provision for credit losses of $140,000 during the first quarter of 2024. The provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial real estate loans, partially offset by the decrease in reserves allocated to our residential real estate loan portfolio and individually analyzed loans. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.02%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.00% for the first quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets totaled $18.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, an increase of $93,000 from $18.4 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.8 million from $14.7 million, or 0.40% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to a $1.3 million increase in other real estate owned offset by a $1.2 million decrease in nonaccrual loans.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.59% at December 31, 2024 and 0.58% at March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 110.52% at March 31, 2025, compared to 104.08% and 135.23% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, increasing insurance costs, elevated interest rates, including the impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposits, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; risks associated with the proposed merger of First IC with the Company (the "Proposed Merger"), including (a) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Proposed Merger is less than or different from expectations, (b) disruption from the Proposed Merger with customer, supplier, or employee relationships, (c) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between the Company and First IC, (d) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the Proposed Merger, (e) the failure to obtain the approval of First IC's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Merger, (f) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Proposed Merger may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities, (g) the failure of the conditions to the Proposed Merger to be satisfied, (h) the risks related to the integration of the combined businesses, including the risk that the integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (i) the diversion of management time on merger-related issues, (j) the ability of the Company to effectively manage the larger and more complex operations of the combined company following the Proposed Merger, (k) the risks associated with the Company's pursuit of future acquisitions, (l) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (m) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the Proposed Merger, (n) the Company's ability to successfully execute its various business strategies, including its ability to execute on potential acquisition opportunities, (o) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the Proposed Merger, and (p) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts




Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President

Chief Financial Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

[email protected]

[email protected]

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA




















As of and for the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Selected income statement data:

















Interest income

$

52,519

$

52,614

$

53,833

$

54,108

$

52,358

Interest expense

21,965

22,554

23,544

23,396

25,273

Net interest income

30,554

30,060

30,289

30,712

27,085

Provision for credit losses

135

202

582

(128)

(140)

Noninterest income

5,456

5,321

6,615

5,559

5,568

Noninterest expense

13,799

14,326

13,660

13,032

12,361

Income tax expense

5,779

4,618

5,961

6,430

5,801

Net income

16,297

16,235

16,701

16,937

14,631

Per share data:

















Basic income per share

$

0.64

$

0.64

$

0.66

$

0.67

$

0.58

Diluted income per share

$

0.63

$

0.63

$

0.65

$

0.66

$

0.57

Dividends per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

Book value per share (at period end)

$

16.85

$

16.59

$

16.07

$

16.08

$

15.73

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,402,782

25,402,782

25,331,916

25,331,916

25,205,506

Weighted average diluted shares

25,707,989

25,659,483

25,674,858

25,568,333

25,548,089

Performance ratios:

















Return on average assets

1.85

%

1.82

%

1.86

%

1.89

%

1.65

%

Return on average equity

15.67

15.84

16.26

17.10

15.41

Dividend payout ratio

36.14

36.18

30.58

30.03

34.77

Yield on total loans

6.40

6.31

6.43

6.46

6.34

Yield on average earning assets

6.31

6.25

6.36

6.45

6.27

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.48

3.55

3.69

3.68

3.94

Cost of deposits

3.36

3.45

3.61

3.63

3.97

Net interest margin

3.67

3.57

3.58

3.66

3.24

Efficiency ratio(1)

38.32

40.49

37.01

35.93

37.86

Asset quality data (at period end):

















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO

0.59

0.58

0.51

0.47

0.47

ACL to nonperforming loans

110.52

104.08

129.85

138.11

135.23

ACL to loans held for investment

0.59

0.59

0.60

0.58

0.58

Balance sheet and capital ratios:

















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

114.68

%

115.66

%

113.67

%

112.85

%

111.03

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

19.73

19.60

20.29

20.54

19.43

Investment securities to assets

0.93

0.77

0.81

0.78

0.78

Common equity to assets

11.69

11.72

11.41

11.26

10.87

Leverage ratio

11.76

11.57

11.12

10.75

10.27

Common equity tier 1 ratio

19.23

19.17

19.08

18.25

16.96

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

19.23

19.17

19.08

18.25

16.96

Total risk-based capital ratio

20.09

20.05

19.98

19.12

17.81

Mortgage and SBA loan data:

















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

537,590

$

527,039

$

556,442

$

529,823

$

443,905

Mortgage loan production

91,122

103,250

122,355

94,056

94,016

Mortgage loan sales

40,051

-

54,193

111,424

21,873

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others

474,143

479,669

487,359

486,051

516,425

SBA loan production

20,412

35,730

35,839

8,297

10,949

SBA loan sales

16,579

19,236

28,858

-

24,065

_____________________________________________

(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



















As of the Quarter Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

ASSETS
















Cash and due from banks

$

272,317

$

236,338

$

278,752

$

325,026

$

254,331

Federal funds sold

12,738

13,537

12,462

2,833

4,505

Cash and cash equivalents

285,055

249,875

291,214

327,859

258,836

Equity securities

18,440

10,300

10,568

10,276

10,288

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

15,426

17,391

18,206

17,825

18,057

Loans held for investment

3,131,325

3,157,935

3,087,826

3,090,498

3,115,871

Allowance for credit losses

(18,592)

(18,744)

(18,589)

(17,960)

(17,982)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,112,733

3,139,191

3,069,237

3,072,538

3,097,889

Loans held for sale

35,742

-

4,598

-

72,610

Accrued interest receivable

16,498

15,858

15,667

15,286

15,686

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

22,693

20,251

20,251

20,251

19,063

Premises and equipment, net

18,045

18,276

18,158

18,160

18,081

Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,906

7,850

7,171

7,599

8,030

Foreclosed real estate, net

1,707

427

1,515

1,452

1,452

SBA servicing asset, net

7,167

7,274

7,309

7,108

7,611

Mortgage servicing asset, net

1,476

1,409

1,296

1,454

937

Bank owned life insurance

73,900

73,285

72,670

72,061

71,492

Interest rate derivatives

17,166

21,790

18,895

36,196

38,682

Other assets

25,771

10,868

12,451

7,305

8,505

Total assets

$

3,659,725

$

3,594,045

$

3,569,206

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219
















LIABILITIES
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

539,975

$

536,276

$

552,472

$

564,076

$

546,760

Interest-bearing deposits

2,197,055

2,200,522

2,170,648

2,181,784

2,267,098

Total deposits

2,737,030

2,736,798

2,723,120

2,745,860

2,813,858

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

425,000

375,000

375,000

375,000

350,000

Operating lease liability

7,962

7,940

7,295

7,743

8,189

Accrued interest payable

3,487

3,498

3,593

3,482

3,059

Other liabilities

58,277

49,456

53,013

76,057

75,509

Total liabilities

$

3,231,756

$

3,172,692

$

3,162,021

$

3,208,142

$

3,250,615
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock

254

254

253

253

252

Additional paid-in capital

49,645

49,216

47,481

46,644

46,105

Retained earnings

369,110

358,704

348,343

336,749

324,900

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,960

13,179

11,108

23,582

25,347

Total shareholders' equity

427,969

421,353

407,185

407,228

396,604

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,659,725

$

3,594,045

$

3,569,206

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Interest and dividend income:















Loans, including fees

$

50,253

$

49,790

$

50,336

$

50,527

$

50,117

Other investment income

2,126

2,663

3,417

3,547

2,211

Federal funds sold

140

161

80

34

30

Total interest income

52,519

52,614

53,833

54,108

52,358

















Interest expense:















Deposits

17,977

18,618

19,602

19,735

22,105

FHLB advances and other borrowings

3,988

3,936

3,942

3,661

3,168

Total interest expense

21,965

22,554

23,544

23,396

25,273

















Net interest income

30,554

30,060

30,289

30,712

27,085

















Provision for credit losses

135

202

582

(128)

(140)

















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,419

29,858

29,707

30,840

27,225

















Noninterest income:















Service charges on deposit accounts

500

563

531

532

447

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,596

1,748

1,915

1,573

1,612

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

399

-

526

1,177

222

Mortgage servicing income, net

618

690

422

1,107

229

Gain on sale of SBA loans

658

811

1,083

-

1,051

SBA servicing income, net

913

956

1,231

560

1,496

Other income

772

553

907

610

511

Total noninterest income

5,456

5,321

6,615

5,559

5,568

















Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

8,493

9,277

8,512

8,048

7,370

Occupancy and equipment

1,417

1,406

1,430

1,334

1,354

Data Processing

345

335

311

353

294

Advertising

167

160

145

157

172

Other expenses

3,377

3,148

3,262

3,140

3,171

Total noninterest expense

13,799

14,326

13,660

13,032

12,361

















Income before provision for income taxes

22,076

20,853

22,662

23,367

20,432

Provision for income taxes

5,779

4,618

5,961

6,430

5,801

Net income available to common shareholders

$

16,297

$

16,235

$

16,701

$

16,937

$

14,631

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





























Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024




Average


Interest and


Yield /


Average


Interest and


Yield /


Average


Interest and


Yield /


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


Fees


Rate


Balance


Fees


Rate


Balance


Fees


Rate


Earning Assets:


























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

159,478

$

2,098

5.34

%

$

180,628

$

2,560

5.64

%

$

144,934

$

2,052

5.69

%

Investment securities

32,034

168

2.13

31,208

264

3.37

31,611

189

2.40

Total investments

191,512

2,266

4.40

211,836

2,824

5.30

176,545

2,241

5.11

Construction and development

23,321

480

8.35

17,974

384

8.50

21,970

505

9.24

Commercial real estate

779,884

16,157

8.40

757,937

16,481

8.65

716,051

16,108

9.05

Commercial and industrial

72,799

1,588

8.85

73,468

1,703

9.22

64,575

1,574

9.80

Residential real estate

2,308,071

31,986

5.62

2,287,731

31,172

5.42

2,378,879

31,890

5.39

Consumer and other

276

42

61.71

282

50

70.54

249

40

64.61

Gross loans(2)

3,184,351

50,253

6.40

3,137,392

49,790

6.31

3,181,724

50,117

6.34

Total earning assets

3,375,863

52,519

6.31

3,349,228

52,614

6.25

3,358,269

52,358

6.27

Noninterest-earning assets

197,272






192,088






213,802





Total assets

3,573,135






3,541,316






3,572,071





Interest-bearing liabilities:


























NOW and savings deposits

153,739

952

2.51

133,728

685

2.04

158,625

885

2.24

Money market deposits

1,010,471

6,321

2.54

991,207

6,347

2.55

1,077,469

9,692

3.62

Time deposits

1,006,677

10,704

4.31

1,025,049

11,586

4.50

1,001,792

11,528

4.63

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,170,887

17,977

3.36

2,149,984

18,618

3.45

2,237,886

22,105

3.97

Borrowings

390,000

3,988

4.15

375,000

3,936

4.18

343,847

3,168

3.71

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,560,887

21,965

3.48

2,524,984

22,554

3.55

2,581,733

25,273

3.94

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


























Noninterest-bearing deposits

519,125






533,931






522,300





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

71,444






74,696






86,190





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

590,569






608,627






608,490





Shareholders' equity

421,679






407,705






381,848





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,573,135





$

3,541,316





$

3,572,071





Net interest income



$

30,554





$

30,060





$

27,085


Net interest spread






2.83






2.70






2.33

Net interest margin






3.67






3.57






3.24

_____________________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA































As of the Quarter Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024







% of





% of





% of





% of





% of


(Dollars in thousands)

Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Construction and development

$

28,403

0.9

%

$

21,569

0.7

%

$

16,539

0.5

%

$

13,564

0.4

%

$

27,762

0.9

%

Commercial real estate

792,149

25.2

762,033

24.1

738,929

23.9

733,845

23.7

724,263

23.2

Commercial and industrial

71,518

2.3

78,220

2.5

63,606

2.1

68,300

2.2

68,560

2.2

Residential real estate

2,246,818

71.6

2,303,234

72.7

2,276,210

73.5

2,282,630

73.7

2,303,400

73.7

Consumer and other

67

-

260

-

215

-

230

-

247

-

Gross loans held for investment

$

3,138,955

100.0

%

$

3,165,316

100.0

%

$

3,095,499

100.0

%

$

3,098,569

100.0

%

$

3,124,232

100.0

%

Unearned income

(7,630)



(7,381)



(7,673)



(8,071)



(8,361)


Allowance for credit losses

(18,592)



(18,744)



(18,589)



(17,960)



(17,982)


Net loans held for investment

$

3,112,733


$

3,139,191


$

3,069,237


$

3,072,538


$

3,097,889


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS




















As of the Quarter Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Nonaccrual loans

$

16,823

$

18,010

$

14,316

$

13,004

$

13,297

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing loans

16,823

18,010

14,316

13,004

13,297

Other real estate owned

1,707

427

1,515

1,452

1,452

Total non-performing assets

$

18,530

$

18,437

$

15,831

$

14,456

$

14,749

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment

0.54

%

0.57

%

0.46

%

0.42

%

0.43

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51

0.51

0.44

0.40

0.40

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

110.52

104.08

129.85

138.11

135.23

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES




















As of and for the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Balance, beginning of period

$

18,744

$

18,589

$

17,960

$

17,982

$

18,112

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):















Construction and development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

(1)

-

-

(82)

(1)

Commercial and industrial

170

99

24

(1)

(3)

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

-

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

169

99

24

(83)

(4)

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)

-

-

-

-

-

Provision for loan losses

17

254

653

(105)

(134)

Balance, end of period

$

18,592

$

18,744

$

18,589

$

17,960

$

17,982

Total loans at end of period(1)

$

3,138,955

$

3,165,316

$

3,095,499

$

3,098,569

$

3,124,232

Average loans(1)

$

3,166,480

$

3,135,093

$

3,115,441

$

3,108,303

$

3,134,286

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.59

0.59

0.60

0.58

0.58

_____________________________________________

(1) Excludes loans held for sale.






