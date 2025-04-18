Dupage County Health Care Attorneys Recognized As 2025 Super Lawyers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Super Lawyers is a reputable directory that highlights top-performing attorneys and premier lawyers with outstanding credentials and accomplishments. Throughout his career, Joseph Bogdan has represented numerous healthcare professionals in high-stakes cases with state boards and federal agencies. Attorney Maryam Hassani brings a strong academic background to the firm, with a Juris Doctorate Concentration in Health Care Law and over a decade of practical legal experience.

Attorney Joseph Bogdan has nearly 25 years of legal experience devoted to helping healthcare providers protect their professional licenses. During his time as a prosecutor at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), he gained a strong understanding of how cases against healthcare providers are handled. He took this knowledge with him into his private practice, and today, he frequently serves as an expert witness for cases involving pharmaceuticals.

Attorney Bogdan has also provided professional guidance to many legal professionals and healthcare entities. He has delivered hundreds of lectures and seminars for healthcare professionals, including a seminar at The American Conference Institute's 6th Annual Summit on Controlled Substances; and has also served as a contributing author for O'Donnell's Drug Injury, 4th Edition. Additionally, Attorney Bogdan regularly provides legal counsel to healthcare corporations, law firms and pharmaceutical agencies assisting with contract reviews and billing audits.

Attorney Maryam Hassani is a highly qualified legal professional who is licensed to practice in both Illinois and Indiana. She is fluent in English, French, and Farsi, allowing her to identify with, and effectively advocate for a broad range of clients. Attorney Hassani, belongs to both the Illinois State Bar Association and the Lake County Bar Association and has previously represented clients in cases involving family law, business law, estate planning, insurance defense, and more.

Attorney Bogdan and Attorney Hassani have both received recognition from Super Lawyers in years past, an honor bestowed to only a small percentage of attorneys. Their shared passion for protecting clients' rights and providing informed counsel have helped to distinguish them as first-rate lawyers.

