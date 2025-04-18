MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV

As the quorum required for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Wednesday 23 April 2025 will not be attained, ageas SA/NV is organising the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 10:30 a.m. The Meeting is being held at the Auditorium of AG Insurance, AG Campus, in 1000 Brussels, Rue du Pont Neuf 17.

The general conditions for attending the Meeting as well as the below documents are available on the Ageas website:



the convening notice, together with the agenda containing the items:



the approval of the annual report and accounts for 2024,



the approval of the 2024 dividend,



the discharge of liability,



the approval of the remuneration report,



the approval of the proposal for the reappointments of Board members,



the confirmation of the appointment of the statutory auditor for the audit of the non-financial reporting (CSRD),



the approval of proposed amendment to the Articles of Association (authorized capital), and

the authorisation for the company to acquire ageas SA/NV shares.



the special report by the Board of Directors on the use and purpose of the authorized capital prepared in accordance with article 7:199 of the Companies and Associations Code,



the proxy model, the annual report 2024 of ageas SA/NV.



Shareholders will be able to register, vote and ask questions at the Meeting if, on the date of registration, they hold the number of shares for which they have indicated their intention to exercise their voting rights, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the Meeting. The registration date has been set at Wednesday 7 May 2025 at midnight (CET).

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must make their intentions known no later than Thursday 15 May 2025 by communicating their instructions to the company, their bank or their financial institution. The proxies with which shareholders can pass on their voting instructions must be in the company's possession no later than Thursday 15 May 2025.

Questions about this Meeting can be e-mailed to ... .

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

Attachment

Pdf version of the press release