‘Never Dreamt Of Something Like This’: Rohit Reflects On MCA Dedicating Wankhede Stand In His Honour

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) After Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approved the decision to rename Divecha Pavilion Level 3 as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand', the Indian skipper said he had ever dreamt of an honour of this level. Rohit has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

Rohit was named the brand ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League, which was launched on Friday. The 2025 edition of the Mumbai Premier League is scheduled to begin on May 26

While speaking at a press conference at which he was announced as the brand ambassador of MPL, Rohit said,“Never dreamt something like this when I was starting out playing cricket. I remember those days when I wanted to enter and watch the Mumbai Ranji team players.

“In 2003-04, after U-16 training at Azad Maidan, we would travel across the track to watch Mumbai Ranji players. Those were the days. When I played my first game, and now to experience that is a different experience. Since then, I have so many memories at the stadium.

“After revamping the stadium, we won the World Cup. So many memorable games played there, and now to sit back and think of a stand in my name is unreal. Cannot imagine. It will be an emotional moment. Grateful for such an honour. When you start, you don't know how long you'll be playing. From now being able to enter the stadium and now having a stand in my name is emotional.”

Rohit has represented India since as early as 2007 and was a part of the side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in World Cup. He has gone on to represent the nation in 159 T20I matches, 273 ODIs, and 67 Test matches. Last year, he pulled the curtains on his T20 career after the World Cup victory in Barbados.

Organised by the MCA, the T20 Mumbai League is one of India's premier domestic franchise-based T20 tournaments. Since its inception in 2018, the league has served as a launchpad for budding talent, with players like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani making significant strides in their careers after impressive performances in previous seasons.

"This initiative was a massive platform for the players. Last two seasons, some guys played for IPL teams and some now playing for India. Lots of good cricketers in India don't have the right platform. Mumbai cricket is giving a chance to so many players who don't get a chance in Ranji. This tournament will grab eyeballs, with many people watching it. Easy chance to play for IPL through this tournament,” Rohit added.