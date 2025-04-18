Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pair Of Soccer Shoes (DAL-618)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new pair of soccer shoes to provide added protection and performance for players," said an inventor, from Little Elm, Texas, "so I invented the JAVIES SHOE. My design ensures the feet and ankles are supported and protected during the game or practice. It also could help improve passing skills."

The invention provides an improved foot covering to enhance safety for soccer players. In doing so, it offers added protection for the feet and ankles. As a result, it helps prevent injuries. It also could provide better passing of the ball while making it spin faster. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for soccer players.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-618, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED