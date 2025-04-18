Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era

iPoY surges 300x post-launch, marking a notable debut for the first token in the BioMatrix ecosystem.

BioMatrix , a next-generation AI and blockchain-powered digital economy, proudly announces the launch of iPoY , its first official token and a major milestone in the evolution of decentralized identity, GameFi, and user-powered ecosystems.

As the GameFi extension of the PoY (Proof of You) AI Token System, iPoY goes beyond traditional in-game tokens by embedding identity verification, reward mechanisms, and community incentives into every interaction. Within two weeks of launch, iPoY's price climbed by 300x , achieving a market cap of over $1 billion , reflecting interest from both retail users and the broader Web3 community.

A New Standard for GameFi: What Makes iPoY Unique



Biometric Identity Integration : Players create unique avatars through facial scans, directly linking their in-game presence to a secure, verifiable identity.

Real Utility Across Ecosystem : iPoY enables users to earn through gameplay, complete missions, interact socially, and unlock deeper rewards across the BioMatrix Game Matrix.

AI Alliance Functionality : Every player is paired with a smart virtual AI assistant that offers real-time guidance, gamified tasks, and personalized ecosystem support. Decentralized, Scalable, Inclusive : iPoY is the gamified gateway to a broader ecosystem underpinned by PoY AI Tokens and BioMatrix's vision for AI-powered Universal Basic Income.

The Bigger Picture: iPoY, PoY, and the Future of Web3

iPoY is part of a larger vision where technology empowers individuals rather than central institutions. The PoY AI Token System serves as the foundation of the BioMatrix Ecosystem - a system built on secure digital identity, personalized value, and long-term economic inclusion. iPoY brings this vision to life in the Game Matrix, where entertainment, community, and rewards converge.

As the first scenario-specific token within the PoY system, iPoY represents the beginning of a multi-token framework across the BioMatrix ecosystem. In the future, additional application tokens will be introduced to support other modules such as retail, media, and social, enabling seamless interaction and value exchange within the BioMatrix economy. This evolving token architecture will create a fully interoperable and user-driven financial system-where every action, identity, and contribution matters.

Together with PoY as the economic engine , and the AI Alliance as the intelligent interface , iPoY creates a complete feedback loop where users don't just play-but shape and benefit from the ecosystem itself.

Joining the Movement

The launch of iPoY marks the beginning of a new era where innovation, identity, and participation fuel the digital world. BioMatrix invites users, developers, and forward-thinking partners to join this movement and be part of a society designed for and by its citizens.

About BioMatrix

